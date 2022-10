click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Shania Twain.

The best-selling female artist in country music history, singer Shania Twain has just announced the details of a 2023 tour in support of her forthcoming album,. It's her first studio offering since 2017.The trek includes a stop at Blossom on June 30.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and tickets to the Shania Twain concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.