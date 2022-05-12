Shins To Bring 'Oh, Inverted World' Anniversary Tour to Agora in September

The Shins have just announced that they’ll celebrate the 21st anniversary of their classic 2001 debut album Oh, Inverted World by playing it in its entirety on a 21st Birthday Tour. The live show will also feature “a nightly rotation of additional fan favorites and deep cuts.”
“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” says the band's James Mercer in a press release about the tour. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language. This record symbolized a very special moment in my life, a watershed moment for sure.”
With support from Portland, OR-based sister trio Joseph, the tour will come to the Agora on Sept. 2.
You can register now for the Oh, Inverted World 21st Birthday Tour presale at ohinvertedworldtour.com to get access to tickets in most markets before they go on sale to the general public.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]