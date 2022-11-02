Singer-Songwriter Marc Lee Shannon To Release His First Book on November 10

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Marc Lee Shannon
Marc Lee Shannon.
Akron-based singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon just announced that he’ll release his first book, Sober Chronicles: My Journey of Discovery on the Road to Recovery
, on Nov. 10.
The book will arrive on the eighth anniversary of Shannon’s sobriety. It collects essays originally published in The Devil Strip
between July 2019 and August 2021 as part of Shannon’s monthly Sober Chronicles column.
“The book explores his path in long-term recovery from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Mental Health Issues (MHI) and includes new reflections on his recovery,” reads a press release.
Sober since 2014, Shannon “shares the practices, beliefs, and words of strength that have shaped not just his sobriety but the unique experience of walking this road during a time of uncertainty and grief,” according to the book description.
To celebrate its release, Shannon will headline the 2022 My Recovery Day Jam on Nov. 12. The event, which takes place at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hall
, will feature sober musicians sharing their messages of hope.
The event will also be livestreamed to treatment facilities, sober living facilities, hospitals and clinics with detox and treatment facilities, and other organizations that support those in recovery.
An Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Certified Peer Recovery Supporter, Shannon volunteers weekly at regional treatment and detox wards. As a speaker, he combines songs and testimonials through Music and Message, a program that encourages others on the journey toward recovery. He is also an active member of the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board (ADM).
A veteran studio and touring guitarist, singer-songwriter,and multi-instrumentalist, Shannon has released three terrific studio albums and performed with many acts, most notably, the late Cleveland singer-songwriter Michael Stanley.
Sober Chronicles will be available in both paperback and ebook formats from Amazon as well as Shannon’s website
.