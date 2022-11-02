Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Singer-Songwriter Marc Lee Shannon To Release His First Book on November 10

The Akron musician will also perform on November 12 at the Rock Hall

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Marc Lee Shannon. - Courtesy of Marc Lee Shannon
Courtesy of Marc Lee Shannon
Marc Lee Shannon.
Akron-based singer-songwriter Marc Lee Shannon just announced that he’ll release his first book, Sober Chronicles: My Journey of Discovery on the Road to Recovery, on Nov. 10.

The book will arrive on the eighth anniversary of Shannon’s sobriety. It collects essays originally published in The Devil Strip between July 2019 and August 2021 as part of Shannon’s monthly Sober Chronicles column.

“The book explores his path in long-term recovery from Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Mental Health Issues (MHI) and includes new reflections on his recovery,” reads a press release.

Sober since 2014, Shannon “shares the practices, beliefs, and words of strength that have shaped not just his sobriety but the unique experience of walking this road during a time of uncertainty and grief,” according to the book description.

To celebrate its release, Shannon will headline the 2022 My Recovery Day Jam on Nov. 12. The event, which takes place at 6 p.m. at the Rock Hall, will feature sober musicians sharing their messages of hope.

The event will also be livestreamed to treatment facilities, sober living facilities, hospitals and clinics with detox and treatment facilities, and other organizations that support those in recovery.

An Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Certified Peer Recovery Supporter, Shannon volunteers weekly at regional treatment and detox wards. As a speaker, he combines songs and testimonials through Music and Message, a program that encourages others on the journey toward recovery. He is also an active member of the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board (ADM).

A veteran studio and touring guitarist, singer-songwriter,and multi-instrumentalist, Shannon has released three terrific studio albums and performed with many acts, most notably, the late Cleveland singer-songwriter Michael Stanley.

Sober Chronicles will be available in both paperback and ebook formats from Amazon as well as Shannon’s website.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Trending

Livewire: Tegan and Sara, AFI and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 15

By Jeff Niesel

Tegan and Sara return to House of Blues. See: Friday, Nov. 4.

Recovery Fund Launched To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses

By Jeff Niesel

John Kalman.

Yo La Tengo To Play Beachland Ballroom in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Yo La Tengo.

Andrew Bird Headed to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Andrew Bird.

Also in Music

Yo La Tengo To Play Beachland Ballroom in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Yo La Tengo.

Andrew Bird Headed to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Andrew Bird.

Livewire: Tegan and Sara, AFI and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Nov. 15

By Jeff Niesel

Tegan and Sara return to House of Blues. See: Friday, Nov. 4.

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew To Bring Their Remain in Light Tour to Goodyear Theater in February 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Jerry Harrison (left) and Adrian Belew.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us