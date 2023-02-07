Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Skinny Puppy's 40th Anniversary Tour Coming to House of Blues in April

Trek will also mark the industrial rock band's final tour

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Skinny Puppy. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Skinny Puppy.
An industrial music group formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982, Skinny Puppy has just announced it’ll embark on a tour to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The trek will also reportedly mark the band's final tour.

Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key(Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue, Skinny Puppy evolved into a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).

The tour comes to House of Blues on April 29.

"It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured, and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary,” says the band in a statement. “To our West Coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!"

Tickets to the Skinny Puppy concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Crowd Doesn't Shut Up Long Enough to Listen to Powerful Angel Olsen Concert at Agora

By Eric Heisig

Cleveland Crowd Doesn't Shut Up Long Enough to Listen to Powerful Angel Olsen Concert at Agora

Big Time Rush Headed To Blossom in July

By Jeff Niesel

Big Time Rush.

Concert Review: Bruce Springsteen Returned to the Stage in Tampa to Kick Off Tour Coming to Cleveland in April

By Ray Roa

Concert Review: Bruce Springsteen Returned to the Stage in Tampa to Kick Off Tour Coming to Cleveland in April

Disturbed Returns to Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

Disturbed.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: TRUSS

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.

Floco Torres To Release New Single From Forthcoming New Mixtape

By Jeff Niesel

Floco Torres.

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

By Jeff Niesel

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

Band of the Week: Total Downer

By Jeff Niesel

Total Downer.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us