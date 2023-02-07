Skinny Puppy's 40th Anniversary Tour Coming to House of Blues in April

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Skinny Puppy.
An industrial music group formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 1982, Skinny Puppy has just announced it’ll embark on a tour to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The trek will also reportedly mark the band's final tour.
Initially envisioned as an experimental side project by cEvin Key(Kevin Crompton) while he was in the new wave band Images in Vogue, Skinny Puppy evolved into a full-time project with the addition of vocalist Nivek Ogre (Kevin Ogilvie).
The tour comes to House of Blues on April 29.
"It’s been eight long years since we’ve toured, and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary,” says the band in a statement. “To our West Coast fans, don't worry! We'll see you soon!"
Tickets to the Skinny Puppy concert at House of Blues
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter