Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October

Earlier today, Smashing Pumpkins announced the details of a North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction.
The 32-date trek featuring the '90s acts includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 29.
Founded in Chicago in 1988, the Pumpkins draw from rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic. The band has sold more 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy awards. In 2020, the group released its 11th full-length album and latest double album, CYR. More new music is slated to come out this year.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]