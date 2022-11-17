Smoke DZA To Headline Upcoming Cruel Winter Fest

Courtesy of the Grog Shop.
Poster for upcoming Cruel Winter Fest.
Founded in 2014 by local booking agent and rap artist Dirty Jones (Wallace Settles), the hip-hop mini-festival Cruel Winter Fest has become a vehicle for acts such as Shuicide Holla, DJ Corey Grand and the Jewish hip-hop artist Kosha Dillz.
The latest installment of the Cruel Winter Fest 2022 featuring Smoke DZA as the headliner will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Grog Shop
.
Smoke DZA has worked with Big K.R.I.T., Wiz Khalifa and ASAP Rocky. He also owns his own lifestyle apparel line, Munchees Clothing. His latest album, Full Court Press
, is a collaborative album that features Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, and Big K.R.I.T. Smoke DZA is also co-founder of the company the Smokers Club.
"As the festival grows, and our partnership with [sponsor] Shway Papers develops, there could only be a few artists capable of capturing the vibe of the event better than Smoke DZA,” says Settles in a press release. “It was an obvious choice.”
Mellowman Funk, the owner and operator of Shway Papers, will also perform at the event along with Jmo Let Em Know, E.Side4, Only Native Sounds and Crib Collective.
