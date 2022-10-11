Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Sophie B. Hawkins Talks About the 30th Anniversary of Her Debut Album

Singer-songwriter will perform on November 2 at Kent Stage

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 4:52 pm

Sophie B. Hawkins. - Courtesy of Press Here
Courtesy of Press Here
Sophie B. Hawkins.
Initially, Sophie B. Hawkins had a hard time finding a record label willing to put out her debut album, 1992’s Tongues and Tails. Undeterred, the New York-born singer-songwriter started writing and recording songs in her bedroom.

“Nobody would sign me, but I had fans and would play the songs outs,” she says via phone from her home just outside of New York. Sophie B. Hawkins performs on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Kent Stage. “I had about 100 songs. I was prepared. When we got to the album, I had a great sense of myself as a full artist and a singer and percussionist and keyboardist. I had done all the percussion. I had done all the background vocals. I had done all the arrangements. I knew what I wanted. I walked to the Electric Lady Studios every day ready to make the best album I could make in my whole existence, and no one was going to mess with me. By the way, people liked that attitude and wanted to work with me.”

Hawkins says she grew up listening to and admiring artists who wrote their own material, and that was partially why she felt compelled to do the same.

“I wanted to be a classic artist,” she says. “I was comparing myself to the great artists. I thought I should write my own songs. I think writing with other people is fun, but it’s absolutely not what writing by myself is. When I do that, I’m bringing my insides out. I don’t know who I am without my songs. My songs tell me who I am.”

She’s says she uncertain whether the LGBTQ+ community embraced her first single,  “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,” but she says she embraced the community at the time by playing New York venues that catered to those artists.

“I will say that when I was writing the music, that community was the most inspiring,” she says. “I was down there at [the New York performance space] PS122 playing bass and singing with Holly Hughes and doing anything I could do to work with those great artists of the time. I was trying to get in on their performances at the WOW Café Theatre and Dixon Place. I was so excited to work with artists and learn from them. I was happy to have that third verse be what it was. As my wonderful aunt says, it’s not like I was on the cutting edge. I was with the ancients. Homophobia is modern. Ancient societies were fine with gender creativity.”

For her new single, the catchy “Love Yourself,” she sings about self-empowerment over bluesy guitars, a beefy bass riff and strings. Cooing backing vocals give the tune a classic R&B feel.

“I love the song because it was a real moment,” Hawkins says of the track. “I always remember every moment that inspires a song. The story is in the song. I actually went to a party and ate coconut cake and drank red wine. A voice said, ‘Love yourself.’ That’s exactly what happened. It was my unconscious. My mind was unwilling to love me. That doesn’t come easily. It’s one thing if someone else says, ‘You should respect yourself.’ Artists have the hardest time loving ourselves. When the unconscious kicks in, don’t take it for granted. I was so happy about the song. You hear all these songs on the radio now about hating yourself. That’s not where I am at. I want to give this transcendence and this human experience. You can create self-love and lasting happiness and joy no matter what your situation is.”

For the live show, Hawkins will not only celebrate the 30th anniversary of Tongues and Tails, but she’ll also debut "Love Yourself" and more material from a forthcoming studio album.

“It’s going to be really fun. I’m doing my favorite songs from Tongues and Tails and then I have the Whaler hits and then the Timbre hits and then I have a few covers, which are going to be surprising," she says. "And then, I have the new songs, and people love the new songs. People love the new songs. It all works together. I’m playing with these musicians who are fabulous singer-songwriters — Seth Glier and Katie Marie — in their own rights. People should go to my Facebook and Instagram to see them. It’s real. We’re not saying, ‘What did Sophie do in 1992?’ We’re saying, ‘What can we do now that’s going to be really powerful, so the audience can go away from the show thinking that they really got it?’”

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Music Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards
Ministry at Blossom, (9/24/2022)

Concert Photos from Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Nitzer Ebb at Blossom
Best Neighborhood Bar: Merry Arts Pub and Grill and Best Bartender: Amanda Popikl 15607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood Since 1932, Merry Arts has served up food and drinks to the Lakewood community. It opened during the Great Depression, and if it could make it through that, well, we have a feeling it won’t be going anywhere any time soon, especially with how beloved Taco Tuesday’s are.

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Trending

Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness

By Jeff Niesel

Mother's Madness.

Red Wanting Blue To Play NYE Show at Goodyear Theater in Akron

By Jeff Niesel

Red Wanting Blue.

Blink-182 Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Blink-182.

The Killers Bring Slick Vegas Bombast To Wolstein Center

By Eric Heisig

The Killers at The Wolstein Center: confetti, lasers, pyrotechnics and enough singalongs to leave the capacity crowd hoarse.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: Mother’s Madness

By Jeff Niesel

Mother's Madness.

Cleveland's Molly O'Malley To Release New EP on October 20

By Jeff Niesel

Molly O'Malley.

High School Rock Off Returns to Rock Hall in January

By Jeff Niesel

The High School Rock Off returns in 2023.

Battle of the Land Semifinals will Rock Tower City this Weekend

By Ashley Lubecky

Battle of the Land's 2021 main event at Tower City
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us