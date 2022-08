State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November

click to enlarge Alex Mcdonell State Champs.

The pop-punk band State Champs just announced that it’ll kick off its Kings of the New Age Tour here in Cleveland on Nov. 11 at House of Blues.“I’m particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show,” says vocalist Derek DiScanio in a press release about the trek. “This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it’s ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever.”Earlier this year, State Champs released their fourth studio album,. The album includes hit singles “Eventually,” “Everybody But You (ft. Ben Barlow)," “Outta My Head” and “Just Sound” alongside seven all new tracks featuring additional guest vocalists Chrissy Costanza, Mitchell Tenpenny and Four Year Strong.Tickets for Champs Fam fan club members are on sale now. Tickets to the State Champs show at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow.