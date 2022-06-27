Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra To Play Release Party at Bop Stop on July 7

The Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra’s new album, Smash!, features
nine comic book-inspired pieces by Maryland-based composer, arranger and educator Stephen Philip, a composer who's originally from Rochester, PA.
“Smash! has been my passion project since moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” he says in a press release. SPHJO plays a release party with guest artist Sean Jones on Thursday, July 7, at the Bop Stop. “I composed this music from 2018 to 2021 to showcase both my love for jazz and superheroes.”
SPHJO features a rotating roster of musicians throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The roster for the Bop Stop concert features musicians from the Pittsburgh and Cleveland metro areas. As a collective, these musicians have played with acts such as Slide Hampton, Joe Lovano, Dick Oatts, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra.
Jones, the guest artist for the Bop Stop show, has released numerous albums under his own name and has also previously performed as lead trumpet at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the SFJAZZ Collective and has been a featured sideman for jazz heroes like Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock and Nancy Wilson. Also an avid educator, Jones is currently the chair of Jazz Studies at Peabody Conservatory and president of the Jazz Education Network. Originally from Warren, OH, Jones is a graduate of Youngstown State University.
