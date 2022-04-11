Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Steve Hackett Discusses Revisiting 'Seconds Out' for Upcoming Goodyear Theatre Show

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge Steve Hackett. - LEE MILLWARD
Lee Millward
Steve Hackett.
For an 18-month period, COVID grounded Steve Hackett. The time off gave Hackett the opportunity to conceive of his next tour, however, and the former Genesis guitarist decided to revisit the 1977 Genesis live album Seconds Out. Last year when touring resumed, the band played the album in its entirety on a tour dubbed Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More. It brings the trek to the States this month.

Steve Hackett's Genesis Revisited — Seconds Out tour comes to the Goodyear Theatre in Akron on Sunday, May 1.

“Last fall, we did a UK tour that’s the most extensive that I’ve ever done. It was 31 dates up and down the country, which was great,” says Hackett via phone from the UK. “We’ve done European stuff and we just came back from Poland where we were a couple of hours away from the conflict going on in Ukraine. At this point, we’re happy to go anywhere. We’re on a world tour basically that started last fall, and it should keep going, God-willing, around the globe.”

Hackett has been "revisiting" the Genesis songbook for some time now. Way back in 1996, Hackett, who left Genesis in 1978, first re-recorded Genesis material for Watcher of the Skies: Genesis Revisited. He followed that album up with 2012’s Genesis Revisited II.

Seconds Out represents what Hackett describes as “a particularly creative” period even though singer Peter Gabriel had left the group and doesn’t appear on the album.

“We’d been recording shows for a couple of years,” says Hackett when asked about the origins of the album. “Finally, we played a show in Paris we felt was the best show that we’d done in that era. Chester Thompson was on drums. We were all extraordinary musicians. When [drummer] Phil [Collins] wasn’t singing, he was running back to the drums. He was very young and fit back then. That was rather wonderful to see the level of energy going on stage. Of course, we lost Peter [Gabriel], who was an extraordinary frontman.”

Gabriel’s departure left Genesis without one of its most creative forces, and Hackett says he was displeased the band didn’t approve of Gabriel’s desire to pursue a solo career.

“[Gabriel] wanted to have a parallel solo career and [bassist] Mike [Rutherford] and [keyboardist] Tony [Banks] were not keen on him doing that,” he says. “I left for the same reason. I wanted to have a parallel solo career too. I needed creative autonomy. It’s not musical differences. It really isn’t. It was just the way Genesis was being run at the time. Until it became a three piece, people were not really allowed to do things outside of the band. I don’t think bands should be run like that. I think it’s important to have creative outlets beyond the band. I don’t think bands should be sucking you dry. I’m very proud of the work I did with the band, but I had to operate outside of it in order to start my own little thing.”

One aspect of Seconds Out that Hackett says worked particularly well for the original live show was concluding the show with “Dance on a Volcano” and “Los Endos.”

“On the original recording, I remember not being happening with the quality of the mix or the production," he says. "But in the fall when we were touring, we recorded a show in Manchester, and it sounds wonderful. For my money, I managed to do the corrections I wanted to make. Better late than never is what I say. It’ll be interesting when that comes up, and it will be an absolute comparison. With any luck, it will be a great moment but not harmful to any of the band’s history.”

Hackett’s touring band will feature keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, saxophonist/flutist Rob Townsend and singer Nad Sylvan on vocals. Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson, Pendragon) will be on drums and percussion. It’s a much different incarnation, obviously, than the Collins-fronted Genesis that just wrapped up a farewell tour.

“Genesis has been a three-piece creatively for quite some time now and have managed to rationalize that,” Hackett says. “It’s a creative impulse they share. Let’s put it this way, if Peter Gabriel and I had been involved [with the recent tour], it would have been more into the 1970s than into the 1980s. It was more album-based when Peter and I were involved. [The group] became more singles based once MTV supported that second incarnation of the band. It seems as if there will be no more [Genesis] concerts now, but I very much intend to continue championing the work from back in the day, and I’m very happy and very proud of it.”

A real road warrior, Hackett, 72, hopes that he can continue to keep the music of Genesis alive for years to come.

“I have been blessed with good genes from my mother’s side,” he says, adding that he intends to play Genesis’s 1972 album Foxtrot on his next tour. “I have an uncle who lived to 108 and an aunt who’s about to turn 104. I hope all those genes get passed onto me, so that I can put on a good show when I’m 112.”

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Trending

Finnish Rock Act VV Headed to House of Blues in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Ville Valo.

Pitbull To Play Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

Pitbull.

Pop Group Why Don't We Headed to State Theatre in August

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for upcoming Why Don't We tour.

Joe Satriani Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

By Jeff Niesel

Joe Satriani.

Also in Music

Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

By Jeff Niesel

The Labra Brothers.

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By Jeff Niesel

Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.

Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

The local hip-hop act Smoke Screen.

Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Tom Petty tribute concert Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us