Steve Hackett's Foxtrot at Fifty Tour Coming to Goodyear Theater in November

Former Genesis guitarist will revisit the prog rock band's breakthrough album

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 5:18 pm

click to enlarge Steve Hackett. - Lee Millward
Lee Millward
Steve Hackett.
Guitarist Steve Hackett joined Genesis in 1971, making his band debut on the Nursery Cryme album, an LP that enjoyed a greater commercial success in Europe than the UK.  Though he hasn't been a member of Genesis for decades, Hackett has kept the fire burning.

He's just announced that he'll bring his Hackett Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour, a trek that marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Genesis album, Foxtrot, to the Goodyear Theater in Akron on Nov. 1.

“I think Foxtrot was a terrific achievement for Genesis at that time,” says Hackett in a press release. “I think there is not one weak track on the album, they all have their strong points and I’m really looking forward to doing the whole album live.”

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Steve Hackett concert at Goodyear Theater in Akron go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
