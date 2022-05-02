Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Straight No Chaser’s 25th Anniversary Tour Headed to Playhouse Square and Akron Civic in December

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 3:20 pm

Straight No Chaser. - COURTESY OF ASHLEY WHITE PR
Courtesy of Ashley White PR
Straight No Chaser.


The a cappella group Straight No Chaser just announced that it'll celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 62-date fall tour.

Straight No Chaser will perform on Dec. 6 at Connor Palace and then Straight No Chaser will return on Dec. 22 to play Akron Civic Theatre.

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, the group eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

“When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” says group member Walter Chase in a press release. “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”

In commemoration of its anniversary, Straight No Chaser will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion. Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration, starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, features the nine group members performing classics like “Proud Mary,” “Lean on Me” and “Twistin’” as well as pop mash-ups like “Uptown Funk/Thriller.”

Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, a group known for covering holiday tunes, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans.

This fall, Straight No Chaser will release a physical version of last year’s deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, “Christmas Show,” written by group member Mike Luginbill, and “Celebrate Me Home,” a song featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album’s original tracklist which included Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," five new original songs and a rendition of the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Trending

Irish Rockers Fontaines D.C. Ease Into Saturday Night Set at Beachland Ballroom

By Eric Heisig

Irish Rockers Fontaines D.C. Ease Into Saturday Night Set at Beachland Ballroom

US Air Guitar Regional Championship Returns to Winchester in June

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming US Air Guitar competition.

Live Nation To Offer $25 Tickets to Many Upcoming Cleveland Concerts

By Jeff Niesel

Concert Week promo materials.

Mike Petrone To Celebrate 6,000th Performance at Johnny's Downtown

By Jeff Niesel

Mike Petrone.

Also in Music

Waterloo Makes Music Series Kicks Off on Friday at Beachland Ballroom

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the upcoming Waterloo Makes Music concert.

Kenmore First Fridays To Feature Live Music, Vendors and Breweries

By Jeff Niesel

The Shootouts.

Mike Petrone To Celebrate 6,000th Performance at Johnny's Downtown

By Jeff Niesel

Mike Petrone.

New Local Singer-Songwriter Series to Launch on May 7 at Happy Dog’s Underdog

By Jeff Niesel

RA Washington.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us