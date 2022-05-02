Straight No Chaser’s 25th Anniversary Tour Headed to Playhouse Square and Akron Civic in December

Formed during the 1996-1997 school year at Indiana University, the group eventually emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.
“When we started Straight No Chaser as college kids at Indiana University, we never imagined that 25 years later, we’d have two albums certified gold and tour dates around the world,” says group member Walter Chase in a press release. “What a ride it has been. It has literally been a dream come true.”
In commemoration of its anniversary, Straight No Chaser will release an exclusive NFT to mark the occasion. Additionally, PBS stations nationwide will air Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration, starting this June. The concert, filmed at the Murat Theatre at Old National Center in Indianapolis in 2019 where the group has sold out 27 shows, features the nine group members performing classics like “Proud Mary,” “Lean on Me” and “Twistin’” as well as pop mash-ups like “Uptown Funk/Thriller.”
Earlier this year, Straight No Chaser, a group known for covering holiday tunes, released a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans.
This fall, Straight No Chaser will release a physical version of last year’s deluxe edition of Social Christmasing, which featured an original, “Christmas Show,” written by group member Mike Luginbill, and “Celebrate Me Home,” a song featuring Kenny Loggins, in addition to the album’s original tracklist which included Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," five new original songs and a rendition of the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]