Susan Tedeschi To Sing 'God Bless America' at Tonight's Guardians Game

Rocker Jerry Cantrell to perform the National Anthem

By on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge Derek Trucks (left) and Susan Tedeschi. - Stuart Levine
Stuart Levine
Derek Trucks (left) and Susan Tedeschi.
Last week, the Cleveland Guardians announced that rap superstar Machine Gun Kelly would toss out the first pitch at tomorrow night's game against the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field.

Now, the team has announced that a few other rock celebs will be at Progressive Field this week too.

At tonight’s game, Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains fame), who plays with Bush and Candelbox tomorrow at Jacobs Pavilion, will perform the National Anthem. Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, whose Tedeschi Trucks Band is in town to play Blossom tomorrow, will be on hand as well to throw out the first pitch.

In addition, Tedeschi will give a special performance of “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning.

Tonight's game begins at 6:40.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
