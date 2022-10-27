Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

The Best Concerts to Catch This Halloween Weekend in Cleveland

The Wood Brothers, Smashing Pumpkins and more

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 8:29 am

click to enlarge Lucero stops by the Beachland, see Thursday - Photo by Jamie Harmon
Photo by Jamie Harmon
Lucero stops by the Beachland, see Thursday


THU 10/27

Lucero
Produced by Grammy-winning engineer/mixer Matt Ross-Spang (John Prine, Jason Isbell), Lucero's forthcoming studio album finds the alt-country band playing more uptempo music. The single, "One Last F.U.," opens with clanging cowbell and crunchy guitars and features sneering vocals. It should translate well live. L.A. Edwards opens the show. Tickets cost $30.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

Jon McLaughlin
Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin has released six full-length albums since his 2007 debut, Indiana. His current tour, which stops at the Kent Stage tonight at 7, celebrates that album's 25th anniversary. Tickets cost $25 to $35.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.

SAT 10/29

Chelsea Cutler
Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Chelsea Cutler released the deluxe edition of her sophomore album, When I Close My Eyes, and put out her latest single, the infectious pop number, “the lifeboat’s empty!” She brings part two of her When I Close My Eyes tour to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

Mushroomhead
The pandemic put Mushroomhead's annual Halloween concert on hold, but now the veteran local band is back at the Agora to keep the tradition alive. Half Raised Heathens and Bittersweet Revenge open the show. Doors are at 6:30 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

Smashing Pumpkins
This tour featuring the '90s acts Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction arrives in town tonight for a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Founded in Chicago in 1988, the Pumpkins draw from rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic. The band has sold more 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy awards. In 2020, the group released its 11th full-length album and latest double album, CYR. More new music is slated to come out this year. The concert begins at 6:30.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

SUN 10/30

Eliza & the Delusionals
Written by Eliza Klatt and Kurt Skuse with added writing credits from acclaimed songwriters/producers in Sarah Aarons (Zedd, The Rubens, Childish Gambino), John Hill (Cage the Elephant, Charli XCX, Lykke Li) and Keith Harris (Madonna, the Black Eyed Peas), Now and Then, the latest effort from Aussie rockers Liza & the Delusionals, is a properly international effort. Sessions took place between Australia’s East Coast and Los Angeles. A tune like "Save Me" features lilting vocals and indie pop harmonies that hearken back to the days of Throwing Muses and Veruca Salt. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

The Wood Brothers
Celebrating the release of their seventh studio album, Kingdom in my Mind, a live audio-to-tape session, the Wood Brothers perform tonight at 7:30 at the Kent Stage. Kingdom follows the band's most recent studio release, 2018’s One Drop of Truth, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and gave the band its first Grammy nod for Best Americana Album.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org.

