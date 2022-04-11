The Cure Co-Founder Lol Tolhurst To Speak at Rock Hall on Thursday

Rockhall.com
Lol Tolhurst.
The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst, a 2019 Inductee, will speak at the Rock Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Jason Hanley, the Rock Hall’s Vice President of Education and Visitor Services, will moderate the discussion, and Tolhurst will sign copies of his memoir, Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys
, after the interview.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m. that same day, Tolhurst will be in the Rock Hall’s SiriusXM Studio to record his Curious Creatures
podcast with special guest Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock Hall.
In addition, the jumpsuit that Tolhurst wore in the music video for the single “Let’s Go to Bed” will be added to the Rock Hall’s Legends of Rock exhibit on Level 5 this week.
Tickets to the Lol Tolhurst book signing at the Rock Hall cost $10 (museum admission is an additional ticket)
. Masks are required for the book signing.