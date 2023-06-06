The Cure, Fleet Foxes and Five More Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Shervin Lainez
WED 06/07
Martin Barre
Former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and his solo band bring their brand-new show, A Brief History of Tull, to the Kent Stage tonight. The show is a two-hour “extravaganza” featuring Tull songs only. It’ll consist entirely of deep cuts, rarities and Tull songs with which Barre was particularly involved.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
FRI 06/09
Cody Jinks
A former metal guy who returned to his country roots after his thrash band broke up, singer-songwriter Cody Jinks comes to town tonight in support of 2021's Mercy
. Songs such as "Hurt You" and "Like a Hurricane" rock hard thanks to their riveting guitar solos and Jinks's gruff vocals. Whitey Morgan and Erin Viancourt open the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SUN 06/11
Tyler Childers
A true musical masterpiece, Tyler Childers's new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
, features eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives. Childers and his longtime band the Food Stamps will undoubtedly draw from the album for tonight's show, which begins at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Miles Miller opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
The Cure
Finally inducted into the Rock Hall in 2019, the Cure are more than just an '80s Goth pop-rock band. All pigeonholing aside, they're a damn good rock band. The 1986 compilation Standing on a Beach
, a collection of some of their finest tunes, established that. If previous gigs on this tour are any indication, expect to hear close to 30 tunes in a set that runs nearly three hours long. Tonight's show begins at 7 at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips roll into the Agora tonight as part of a tour that will feature a special performance of their 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots
to mark the 20th anniversary of its release. These concerts are highly visual and festive affairs that show the extent to which frontman Wayne Coyne has become a modern-day hippie who eschews good vibes and feel-good energy. The concert begins at 7:30.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
MON 06/12
Two Friends
Matt Halper and Eli Sones, the two musicians behind the dance-pop duo Two Friends, bring their latest tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Thanks to viral remixes of the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” and Blink 182’s “I Miss You,” the group has become an international dance music sensation. Wuki and Justus Bennetts open the show. Doors are at 7 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
TUE 06/13
Fleet Foxes
Fleet Foxes will perform songs from its extensive catalog at tonight's show at the Agora. Recently, the group received a Grammy nod for 2020’s Shore
. In 2021, the band released Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes
, a book containing the complete lyrics from 55 songs, capturing the poetic and inventive storytelling that is a hallmark of the indie act's approach. Doors open at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
