Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

The Cure To Play Blossom in June

A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the Rock Hall

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 8:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Cure To Play Blossom in June
Courtesy of Live Nation
In the wake of completing a successful European tour in 2022,  Goth rock icons the Cure have announced the dates of a North American tour that includes a stop on June 11 at Blossom. Dubbed the Songs of a Lost World tour, the trek will feature the opening act Twilight Sad at all shows.

A ticket presale begins on Wednesday, and tickets to the Cure concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.

A portion of the proceeds from the Blossom concert will benefit the Rock & Roll
Hall of Fame’s educational programs and resources.

The Cure noted in a tweet: "THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR."

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Elise Trouw To Play Happy Dog on March 21 as Part of First-Ever D Tour

By Jeff Niesel

Elise Trouw.

Livewire: 15+ Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through St. Patrick's Day Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

MIKE performs at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood. See: Sunday, March 12.

Exclusive: Cleveland's Youth Pallet Premieres New Video for 'Care Package'

By Jeff Niesel

Youth Pallet.

Band of the Week: Austin Walkin’ Cane

By Jeff Niesel

Austin Walkin' Cane.

Also in Music

Exclusive: Cleveland's Youth Pallet Premieres New Video for 'Care Package'

By Jeff Niesel

Youth Pallet.

Band of the Week: Austin Walkin’ Cane

By Jeff Niesel

Austin Walkin' Cane.

Inaugural Avon Lake High School Battle of the Bands To Take Place on April 15

By Jeff Niesel

The local group Lake Effect will perform at an upcoming Battle of the Bands.

Cleveland's Sam Hooper To Pay Tribute to the Late Jeff Beck

By Jeff Niesel

Sam Hooper.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us