The Cure To Play Blossom in June

In the wake of completing a successful European tour in 2022, Goth rock icons the Cure have announced the dates of a North American tour that includes a stop on June 11 at Blossom. Dubbed the Songs of a Lost World tour, the trek will feature the opening act Twilight Sad at all shows.
A ticket presale begins on Wednesday, and tickets to the Cure concert at Blossom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
A portion of the proceeds from the Blossom concert will benefit the Rock & Roll
Hall of Fame’s educational programs and resources.
The Cure noted in a tweet: "THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR."
