The Cure To Play Blossom in June

In the wake of completing a successful European tour in 2022, Goth rock icons the Cure have announced the dates of a North American tour that includes a stop on June 11 at Blossom. Dubbed the Songs of a Lost World tour, the trek will feature the opening act Twilight Sad at all shows.A ticket presale begins on Wednesday, and tickets to the Cure concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.A portion of the proceeds from the Blossom concert will benefit the Rock & RollHall of Fame’s educational programs and resources.The Cure noted in a tweet: "THE CURE HAVE AGREED ALL TICKET PRICES, AND APART FROM A FEW HOLLYWOOD BOWL CHARITY SEATS, THERE WILL BE NO ‘PLATINUM’ OR ‘DYNAMICALLY PRICED’ TICKETS ON THIS TOUR."