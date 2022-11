The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz Coming to Kent Stage in April 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Kent Stage Artwork for the upcoming Micky Dolenz tour.

Formerly of the Monkees, singer-drummer Micky Dolenz just announced the details of a 2023 tour that pays tribute to his old band. Dolenz is the only surviving original member of the band.Dubbed the Monkees Celebrated By Micky Dolenz, the trek will come to the Kent Stage on April 19, 2023.A Friends of the Kent Stage ticket presale begins tomorrow, and tickets to the Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.