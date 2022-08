click to enlarge Courtesy of Fearless Records The Plot in You.

The Ohio-based hard rock act the Plot in You just announced the dates of a headline North American tour for fall.The group comes to the Beachland Ballroom on Nov. 29.The tour supports the band’s fifth album,The introspective album offers “a way for the members to expunge some negative things from their lives through their art," as it’s put in a press release. Tickets to the Plot in You’s concert at the Beachland Ballroom go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.