The Resonators Return to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in December

Concert will celebrate the late Michael Stanley's legacy

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 10:11 am

click to enlarge Michael Stanley performing at Blossom. - Janet Macoska
Janet Macoska
Michael Stanley performing at Blossom.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Michael Stanley Band's record setting run of sold-out concerts at Blossom Music Center. To commemorate the milestone and pay tribute to the the late Stanley's catalog, the Resonators, Stanley's former backing band, have announced their return on Dec. 9 to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage to celebrate the Stanley songbook.

Fans can take advance of a special ticket presale offer for the Resonators concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, by using the offer code "applause."

The Resonators are Tommy Dobeck, Rodney Psyka, Eroc Sosinski, Marc Lee Shannon, Paul Wolf Christensen, Gary Lee Jones, David Young and Ed Caner.

Long-time Stanley collaborator and bandmate Jonah Koslen and local guitarist, record producer and winner of MTV’s Amazingness television show, Michael Weber, along with Jackie Popovec, singer in Youngstown's the Vindys, will perform as well.

A portion of the proceeds of ticket sales will benefit the 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of the Cleveland Foundation

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

