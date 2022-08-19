The Resonators Return to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in December

click to enlarge
Janet Macoska
Michael Stanley performing at Blossom.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Michael Stanley Band's record setting run of sold-out concerts at Blossom Music Center
. To commemorate the milestone and pay tribute to the the late Stanley's catalog, the Resonators, Stanley's former backing band, have announced their return on Dec. 9 to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage to celebrate the Stanley songbook.
Fans can take advance of a special ticket presale offer for the Resonators concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, by using the offer code "applause."
The Resonators are Tommy Dobeck, Rodney Psyka, Eroc Sosinski, Marc Lee Shannon, Paul Wolf Christensen, Gary Lee Jones, David Young and Ed Caner.
Long-time Stanley collaborator and bandmate Jonah Koslen and local guitarist, record producer and winner of MTV’s Amazingness
television show, Michael Weber, along with Jackie Popovec, singer in Youngstown's the Vindys, will perform as well.
A portion of the proceeds of ticket sales will benefit the 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of the Cleveland Foundation
.