The Smile Headed to the Agora in July

click to enlarge Marc Ducrest, courtesy of Montreux Jazz Festival The Smile.

Earlier today, the Smile have confirmed a new run of North American dates for summer 2023. The group — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner — will perform on July 11 at the Agora.The Smile will also release a limited edition live EP simply titled. The EP features live recordings of fan favorites from the Smile’s debut album,, as well as the band’s rendition of Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses."Tickets to the Smile concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.