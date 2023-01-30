Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

The Smile Headed to the Agora in July

Tour supports the band's debut album as well as a new live EP

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 8:37 am

click to enlarge The Smile. - Marc Ducrest, courtesy of Montreux Jazz Festival
Marc Ducrest, courtesy of Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile.
Earlier today, the Smile have confirmed a new run of North American dates for summer 2023. The group — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner — will perform on July 11 at the Agora.

The Smile will also release a limited edition live EP simply titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022. The EP features live recordings of fan favorites from the Smile’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, as well as the band’s rendition of Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses." 

Tickets to the Smile concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

