The Smile Headed to the Agora in July

The Smile.
Earlier today, the Smile have confirmed a new run of North American dates for summer 2023. The group — Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner — will perform on July 11 at the Agora.
The Smile will also release a limited edition live EP simply titled Europe: Live Recordings 2022
. The EP features live recordings of fan favorites from the Smile’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention
, as well as the band’s rendition of Yorke’s 2009 solo track “FeelingPulledApartByHorses."
Tickets to the Smile concert at the Agora
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
