TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour Headed To Blossom in June

En Vogue and Sean Kingston share the bill

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge Shaggy. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Shaggy.
The Grammy-winning supergroup TLC and the Grammy-winning Jamaican singer Shaggy just announced they'll join forces this summer for the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights tour.

The trek will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

It comes to Blossom on June 21.

A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights concert at Blosssom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
