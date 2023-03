TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour Headed To Blossom in June

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Shaggy.

The Grammy-winning supergroup TLC and the Grammy-winning Jamaican singer Shaggy just announced they'll join forces this summer for the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights tour.The trek will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.It comes to Blossom on June 21.A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights concert at Blosssom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.