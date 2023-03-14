TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour Headed To Blossom in June

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Shaggy.
The Grammy-winning supergroup TLC and the Grammy-winning Jamaican singer Shaggy just announced they'll join forces this summer for the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights tour.
The trek will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.
It comes to Blossom on June 21.
A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights concert at Blosssom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter