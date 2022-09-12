Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Play Covelli Center on November 20 and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 30

Annual tour will feature 'a completely updated presentation'

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 8:32 am

click to enlarge Trans-Siberian Orchestra. - Bob Carey
Bob Carey
Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) just announced the dates for its 2022 winter tour, the Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More.

After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO returned to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. This year's tour will feature a "completely updated presentation" of the band's holiday-themed tunes. 

The group will perform at 3 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts at the Covelli Centre and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. A limited number of specially priced $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.

