Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Play Covelli Center on November 20 and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 30

The rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) just announced the dates for its 2022 winter tour, the Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More.
After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO returned to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. This year's tour will feature a "completely updated presentation" of the band's holiday-themed tunes.
The group will perform at 3 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
