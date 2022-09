Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Play Covelli Center on November 20 and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 30

click to enlarge Bob Carey Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) just announced the dates for its 2022 winter tour, the Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More.After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO returned to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of. This year's tour will feature a "completely updated presentation" of the band's holiday-themed tunes.The group will perform at 3 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts at the Covelli Centre and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. A limited number of specially priced $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.