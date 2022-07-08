Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Tribute to the Band's 'Rock of Ages' Album Coming to Winchester in August

Local horn players will join the group for this special tribute concert

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 8:22 am

click to enlarge zryhnzvu.jpg
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Band’s Rock of Ages live album, a collection of recordings from a four-night 1971 residency at the Academy of Music in New York.

Famously, the residency also featured on-stage performances from a number of artists including Howard Johnson, Snooky Young, Joe Farrell, J.D. Parron and Earl McIntyre. Bob Dylan even made a surprise visit and played with the group for the New Year’s Eve show  to ring in 1972.

San Diego-based Chest Fever will honor the album's anniversary with a national tour that's coming to the Winchester in Lakewood on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The group will perform songs from Rock of Ages such as “Caledonia Mission,” “The Unfaithful Servant,” “Get Up Jake” and  “Chest Fever.” They will additionally play a number of deeper cuts from the Band’s catalog, including “Rockin’ Chair" and “Time To Kill” as well as classics like “Up on Cripple Creek” and “I Shall Be Released.”

A local horn section will join the group for the performance. Tickets cost $20.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
