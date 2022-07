Tribute to the Band's 'Rock of Ages' Album Coming to Winchester in August

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Band’slive album, a collection of recordings from a four-night 1971 residency at the Academy of Music in New York.Famously, the residency also featured on-stage performances from a number of artists including Howard Johnson, Snooky Young, Joe Farrell, J.D. Parron and Earl McIntyre. Bob Dylan even made a surprise visit and played with the group for the New Year’s Eve show to ring in 1972. San Diego-based Chest Fever will honor the album's anniversary with a national tour that's coming to the Winchester in Lakewood on Saturday, Aug. 6.The group will perform songs fromsuch as “Caledonia Mission,” “The Unfaithful Servant,” “Get Up Jake” and “Chest Fever.” They will additionally play a number of deeper cuts from the Band’s catalog, including “Rockin’ Chair" and “Time To Kill” as well as classics like “Up on Cripple Creek” and “I Shall Be Released.”A local horn section will join the group for the performance. Tickets cost $20.