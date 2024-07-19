Tropidelic Collaborates with Several Noteworthy National Acts on New Album

click to enlarge
Tropidelic, a locally based band with a national following, has just released its latest album, Royal Grove
Courtesy of Tropidelic
Tropidelic.
, and, like the talented band’s other albums, it successfully blends reggae, rock and pop.
The uptempo songs on this outing emphasize positivity.
“I'm a firm believer in the idea that we make ourselves happy, although it’s not always easy to do,” says singer Lead singer Matthew Roads in a press release. “As far as my input on Royal Grove
went, I wanted everything on this record to have positive energy.”
The album's lead single, “Floating,” a song that pairs the group with Iration and the Elovators, embraces dub reggae while showcasing Roads’ soulful vocals. The album also includes collaborations with the Pharycde, Rittz, the Palmer Squares and Tobyraps.
To celebrate the album release, Tropidelic will host its annual Everwild Music Festival at Legend Valley in Thornville, OH performing all three nights from Aug. 1-3. Everwild will also feature artists such as Stick Figure, Rebelution, the Movement, SOJA and Little Stranger.
After Everwild, the band will tour in support of the album in mid-August.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed