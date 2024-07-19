Tropidelic Collaborates with Several Noteworthy National Acts on New Album

Cleveland group headlines its Everwild festival in August

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 9:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Tropidelic. - Courtesy of Tropidelic
Courtesy of Tropidelic
Tropidelic.
Tropidelic, a locally based band with a national following, has just released its latest album, Royal Grove, and, like the talented band’s other albums, it successfully blends reggae, rock and pop.

The uptempo songs on this outing emphasize positivity.

“I'm a firm believer in the idea that we make ourselves happy, although it’s not always easy to do,” says singer Lead singer Matthew Roads in a press release. “As far as my input on Royal Grove went, I wanted everything on this record to have positive energy.”

The album's lead single, “Floating,” a song that pairs the group with Iration and the Elovators, embraces dub reggae while showcasing Roads’ soulful vocals. The album also includes collaborations with the Pharycde, Rittz, the Palmer Squares and Tobyraps.

To celebrate the album release, Tropidelic will host its annual Everwild Music Festival at Legend Valley in Thornville, OH performing all three nights from Aug. 1-3. Everwild will also feature artists such as Stick Figure, Rebelution, the Movement, SOJA and Little Stranger.

After Everwild, the band will tour in support of the album in mid-August.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Guitarist Neal Schon Never Stopped Believing in Journey's Potential

By Jeff Niesel

Journey.

Cleveland's Mourning [A] BLKstar Returns With Sophisticated Suite of New Songs

By Jeff Niesel

Mourning [A] BLKstar.

Def Leppard’s Summer Tour To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘Pyromania’

By Jeff Niesel

Def Leppard.

Sad Summer Festival Fills a Void for Emo and Punk Fans

By Halle Weber

The Maine.

Def Leppard’s Summer Tour To Celebrate 40th Anniversary of ‘Pyromania’

By Jeff Niesel

Def Leppard.

Guitarist Neal Schon Never Stopped Believing in Journey's Potential

By Jeff Niesel

Journey.

Sad Summer Festival Fills a Void for Emo and Punk Fans

By Halle Weber

The Maine.

The Price Keeps Going Up for Cleveland’s Chelsea Pastel

By Alexis Oatman

The Price Keeps Going Up for Cleveland’s Chelsea Pastel
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us