Tropidelic to Release New Album on Friday

Courtesy of Tropidelic
Tropidelic.
The local reggae-rock act Tropidelic has curated the second annual Everwild Music Festival that takes place on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, at Legend Valley
, the historic venue and campground located in Central Ohio.
The lineup includes Dirty Heads, Tropidelic, HIRIE, Bumpin Uglies, 99 Neighbors, Artikal Sound System and more.
“When we started this festival with Tropidelic, we were in a small field in Medina with just a Big Top tent. Now, this has grown into one of the biggest festival productions JSG Live has put on to date,” says festival director Jim Garibaldi in a press release. “We’ve partnered with Ineffable Music to help bring the show to the next level, and the result of this collaboration will be evident in every part of the experience. There’s a strong following for reggae rock in this area, and we’re proud that EVERWILD can bring the community together from both near and far through music.”
The festival will also include a wide array of food and art vendors, live performers, activities such as morning yoga, and more. As the host band, Tropidelic will play two sets, as it has in the past.
“It’s been an incredible ride these last few years bringing so many friends together onstage and off,” says Tropidelic singer-guitarist Matthew Roads. “We are extremely excited to bring you our biggest Everwild yet, and at one of Ohio’s most legendary venues!”
Two-day and single-day Saturday tickets are available now. Camping and early arrival add-ons are also available.
Tropidelic will release its latest album, All of the Colors
, on Friday.