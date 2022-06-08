$uicideboy$ To Play Blossom in September

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Big Hassle
$uicideboy$.
New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ just announced the upcoming release of their new album Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation,
and the rap cousins (Ruby da Cherry and $crim) will embark on a 40-city nationwide tour that arrives at Blossom on Sept. 10.
Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, Knocked Loose
and Maxo Kream will open the show.
Additionally, the group will release a new single, “Escape from BABYLON” on Friday. It details the struggles of dating and how it pertains to their “wild lifestyle.”
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the $uicideboy$ concert at Blossom
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.