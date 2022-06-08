Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

$uicideboy$ To Play Blossom in September

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge $uicideboy$. - COURTESY OF BIG HASSLE
Courtesy of Big Hassle
$uicideboy$.
New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ just announced the upcoming release of their new album Sing Me A Lullaby My Sweet Temptation, and the rap cousins (Ruby da Cherry and $crim) will embark on a 40-city nationwide tour that arrives at Blossom on Sept. 10.

Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, Knocked Loose
and Maxo Kream will open the show.

Additionally, the group will release a new single, “Escape from BABYLON” on Friday. It details the struggles of dating and how it pertains to their “wild lifestyle.”

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the $uicideboy$ concert at Blossom go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland

Photos From Whole Lotta Love Burlesque Revue at Beachland
Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop

Photos From Afroman at Grog Shop
Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Trending

Cleveland's Forecast to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Walt

By Jeff Niesel

Forecast.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Coming to Agora in October

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

By Mike McMahan

Goose's Rick Mitarotonda on Musical Influences, Longer Jams and the Band's Growth Ahead of Ohio Show at Thornville’s Legend Valley

AEG Presents Launches Golden Ticket Contest for Upcoming Jacobs Pavilion Shows

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for the Golden Ticket promotion for upcoming shows at Jacobs Pavilion.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: Big Hoke

By Jeff Niesel

Justin Gorski.

Cleveland's Forecast to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Walt

By Jeff Niesel

Forecast.

Ohio-Based Spirit of the Bear To Perform at House of Blues on June 16

By Jeff Niesel

Spirit of the Bear.

Akron Native Sarah Giles Collaborates With Local Director and Dancer on New Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Julia Spizzichini.
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us