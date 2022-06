$uicideboy$ To Play Blossom in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of Big Hassle $uicideboy$.

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ just announced the upcoming release of their new albumand the rap cousins (Ruby da Cherry and $crim) will embark on a 40-city nationwide tour that arrives at Blossom on Sept. 10.Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, Knocked Looseand Maxo Kream will open the show.Additionally, the group will release a new single, “Escape from BABYLON” on Friday. It details the struggles of dating and how it pertains to their “wild lifestyle.”A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the $uicideboy$ concert at Blossom go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.