Ukraine's DakhaBrakha To Perform on July 12 and 13 at Music Box Supper Club

An internationally renowned ensemble, Ukraine-based DakhaBrakha combines traditional Ukrainian music with a modern twist in its live performances.
“DhakhaBrakha often sings about love, heartbreak or the seasons, but as stand-in for bigger things — sometimes political things — and how they do it expands upon Ukrainian traditional music that uses metaphor in this way,” says Maria Sonevytsky, an associate professor of anthropology and music at Bard College, in a New York Times article about the talented group.
Singer-cellist Nina Garenetska, singer-multi-instrumentalist Marko Halanevych, singer-multi-instrumentalist Iryna Kovalenko and singer-percussionist Olena Tsybulska formed the group in 2004 as the house band for the experimental theater company Dakh, which is located in Kyiv.
In the wake of forming, DakhaBrakha has gone on to tour the world many times over; the group first performed in North America in 2013 in Toronto. It came to the United States a few months later. It's played Globalfest and Bonnaroo and even performed as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.
On a tour to raise money that it can send back to its homeland, DakhaBrakha will come to the Music Box Supper Club on Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. In the concert hall from 6 to 7:30 those nights, the club will offer a special Ukrainian dinner special in addition to its standard menu. The shows will begin at 8 p.m.
