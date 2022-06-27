Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Ukraine's DakhaBrakha To Perform on July 12 and 13 at Music Box Supper Club

Concert will raise money for band's homeland

By on Mon, Jun 27, 2022 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge DakhaBrakha. - COURTESY OF MUSIC BOX SUPPER CLUB
Courtesy of Music Box Supper Club
DakhaBrakha.
An internationally renowned ensemble, Ukraine-based DakhaBrakha combines traditional Ukrainian music with a modern twist in its live performances.

“DhakhaBrakha often sings about love, heartbreak or the seasons, but as stand-in for bigger things — sometimes political things — and how they do it expands upon Ukrainian traditional music that uses metaphor in this way,” says Maria Sonevytsky, an associate professor of anthropology and music at Bard College, in a New York Times article about the talented group.

Singer-cellist Nina Garenetska, singer-multi-instrumentalist Marko Halanevych, singer-multi-instrumentalist Iryna Kovalenko and singer-percussionist Olena Tsybulska formed the group in 2004 as the house band for the experimental theater company Dakh, which is located in Kyiv.

In the wake of forming, DakhaBrakha has gone on to tour the world many times over; the group first performed in North America in 2013 in Toronto. It came to the United States a few months later. It's played Globalfest and Bonnaroo and even performed as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

On a tour to raise money that it can send back to its homeland, DakhaBrakha will come to the Music Box Supper Club on Tuesday, July 12, and  Wednesday, July 13. In the concert hall from 6 to 7:30 those nights, the club will offer a special Ukrainian dinner special in addition to its standard menu. The shows will begin at 8 p.m.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
