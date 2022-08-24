Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Ukraine's Jinjer Coming to House of Blues in November

Progressive metal band received special permission to leave its homeland for the tour

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 9:16 am

Jinjer.
Annie Atlasman
Jinjer.
Jinjer, which formed in Donetsk in Ukraine in 2008, has overcome steep odds and not only managed to secure a record deal but has also toured the world several times over and established itself as a progressive metal force to be reckoned with.

Reportedly with the support of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, they were granted a special exemption to exit Ukraine to embark on a world tour this fall.

The band performs at House of Blues on Nov. 13.

Citi cardmembers already have access to presale tickets. Tickets to the Jinjer concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

