Ukraine's Jinjer Coming to House of Blues in November

Jinjer, which formed in Donetsk in Ukraine in 2008, has overcome steep odds and not only managed to secure a record deal but has also toured the world several times over and established itself as a progressive metal force to be reckoned with.
Reportedly with the support of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, they were granted a special exemption to exit Ukraine to embark on a world tour this fall.
