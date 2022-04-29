Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

US Air Guitar Regional Championship Returns to Winchester in June

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 3:36 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for the upcoming US Air Guitar competition. - COURTESY OF US AIR GUITAR
Courtesy of US Air Guitar
Artwork for the upcoming US Air Guitar competition.
US Air Guitar, the official governing body of competitive air guitar in America, just announced that the competition will visit ten U.S. cities this year, including Cleveland.

The Cleveland Regional Championship will determine who will represent the city in the tournament’s US Air Guitar Championship National Final that’ll be broadcast on ESPN in August.

Hosted by two-time US Air Guitar National finalist Jerrod “Dick Diesel” Dewey, the regional event will allow for up to 25 competitors take the stage on June 2 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.

Three-time Cleveland champion Leigh “AirLeigh Legal" Melendez will again defend her title against a growing list of both veteran and beginning competitors, including Lloyd “Stonehenge” Weema, Justin "Thrashcan Willie" Dewey, Brutus "His Airness" Maximus and Laura "Dreadlam" Severson.

Competitors will perform 60 seconds of their favorite song and be scored by a panel of five judges on a 4.0 to 6.0 scale. Scoring criteria consists of technical merit, stage presence and “Airness,” the quality of performance which “transcends the imitation of a real guitar and becomes an art form all on its own.”

Tickets to the Cleveland Regional US Air Guitar Championship at the Winchester cost $10.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Trending

Live Nation To Offer $25 Tickets to Many Upcoming Cleveland Concerts

By Jeff Niesel

Concert Week promo materials.

Kenmore First Fridays To Feature Live Music, Vendors and Breweries

By Jeff Niesel

The Shootouts.

Cleveland International Records to Release Live Southside Johnny Album Recorded at the Agora in 1977

By Jeff Niesel

Southside Johnny.

Mike Petrone To Celebrate 6,000th Performance at Johnny's Downtown

By Jeff Niesel

Mike Petrone.

Also in Music

Kenmore First Fridays To Feature Live Music, Vendors and Breweries

By Jeff Niesel

The Shootouts.

Mike Petrone To Celebrate 6,000th Performance at Johnny's Downtown

By Jeff Niesel

Mike Petrone.

New Local Singer-Songwriter Series to Launch on May 7 at Happy Dog’s Underdog

By Jeff Niesel

RA Washington.

Cleveland's the Sublets Release Second Single, 'Finally Free'

By Jeff Niesel

The Sublets.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us