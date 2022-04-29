US Air Guitar Regional Championship Returns to Winchester in June

click to enlarge
US Air Guitar
Courtesy of US Air Guitar
Artwork for the upcoming US Air Guitar competition.
, the official governing body of competitive air guitar in America, just announced that the competition will visit ten U.S. cities this year, including Cleveland.
The Cleveland Regional Championship will determine who will represent the city in the tournament’s US Air Guitar Championship National Final that’ll be broadcast on ESPN in August.
Hosted by two-time US Air Guitar National finalist Jerrod “Dick Diesel” Dewey, the regional event will allow for up to 25 competitors take the stage on June 2 at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.
Three-time Cleveland champion Leigh “AirLeigh Legal" Melendez will again defend her title against a growing list of both veteran and beginning competitors, including Lloyd “Stonehenge” Weema, Justin "Thrashcan Willie" Dewey, Brutus "His Airness" Maximus and Laura "Dreadlam" Severson.
Competitors will perform 60 seconds of their favorite song and be scored by a panel of five judges on a 4.0 to 6.0 scale. Scoring criteria consists of technical merit, stage presence and “Airness,” the quality of performance which “transcends the imitation of a real guitar and becomes an art form all on its own.”
Tickets to the Cleveland Regional US Air Guitar Championship at the Winchester
cost $10.