Waterloo Makes Music Series Kicks Off on Friday at Beachland Ballroom

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for the upcoming Waterloo Makes Music concert. - COURTESY OF CLEVELAND ROCKS: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE
Courtesy of Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present and Future
Artwork for the upcoming Waterloo Makes Music concert.
As part of the Waterloo Makes Music Series, Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future will present a free evening of jazz music featuring two of Cleveland’s best female vocal performers, Shirley Cook and Ava Preston. The seated performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Beachland Ballroom.

Tickets for the Waterloo Makes Music Series can be reserved here.

With support from the Ohio Arts Council and Cuyahoga Arts and Culture,
the CR:PPF series will ultimately showcase 25 local musical artists/groups in the Waterloo Arts District of North Collinwood. Every show is free to the public and will take place on the first Friday and third Saturday in multiple performance spaces on Waterloo, including the Beachland Ballroom, the Tower Stage (at the NorthEast corner of E. 156th St. and Waterloo Rd.) and the Windmill Stage (at the NorthWest corner of E. 156th and Waterloo Rd.).

In support of CR:PPF’s mission, this music series will provide economic opportunities to Cleveland musicians, and each artistic performance will be documented for the future development of the artists' music careers.

This specific show on Friday is presented in collaboration with Soul City Cleveland, Fanon Hill’s documentary film project that exists as a movement for community education about local culture.

In addition, the event will take place during the Waterloo Arts District monthly Walk All Over Waterloo event.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Music Slideshows

