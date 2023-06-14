Weezer, Eric Church and the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This June

click to enlarge
THU 06/15
Credit: Marylene Eytier
Santana comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. See: Sunday, June 25
Bryan Adams
Perhaps best known for '80s hits such as "Cuts Like a Knife" and "Summer of '69," singer-songwriter Bryan Adams has continued to record and released his latest effort, So Happy It Hurts
, last year. It features the usual quotient of rootsy rockers and power ballads and finds the raspy voiced singer in good form. Adams brings his tour in support of the album to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. Rock Hall Inductee Joan Jett opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Jacob Collier
Jacob Collier began dropping albums and singles when he was still a teenager. Now, some ten years later, he's evolved into a sophisticated singer-songwriter. Just last year, he released the evocative ballad "Never Gonna Be Alone," a somber number featuring John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine. Collier brings his latest world tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Lawrence opens. Doors are at 6 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
FRI 06/16
Weezer
When Weezer last played Blossom in 2018, the band opted for a set list of fan favorites and smash hits that dated back to the early ‘90s. That's not to say the group has lost its mojo. A tune like 2022's lilting "Little Bit of Love" features sharp pop hooks and found its way onto commercial radio too. The band returns to Blossom tonight; the concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SAT 06/17
Pat Metheny Side-Eye
Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny launched his career with a bang. In 1974, he appeared on an album with pianist Paul Bley, bassist Jaco Pastorius and drummer Bruce Ditmas. He didn’t even know the session he played was being recorded. But he left a lasting impression and would release his debut album, Bright Size Life
, in 1976 to wide acclaim. He's steadily toured and recorded ever since. He brings his Side-Eye project to Cain Park tonight at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
The Used & Pierce the Veil: Creative Control Tour
A veteran rock group that formed nearly 25 years ago, the Used released its ninth studio album, Heartwork
, two years ago; it features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork
sessions. Pierce the Veil dropped its new album, The Jaws of Life
, earlier this year. Each with new releases to promote, the two hard rock/emocore groups bring their co-headlining Creative Control Tour to Blossom tonight at 6:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
TUE 06/20
Illenium
Said the Sky and Imanu share the bill with Illenium at this electronic music showcase. Headliner Illenium just released a self-titled album that features everything from pulsating house numbers ("Starfall") to somber ballads ("All That Really Matters"). The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
WED 06/21
Rufus Wainwright
The son of singer-songwriters Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, Rufus Wainwright has established a career on his own terms ever since releasing his debut album in 1998. His most recent album, Folkocracy
, features contributions from Andrew Bird, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Madison Cunningham, Susanna Hoffs, Chaka Khan, John Legend, Anna McGarrigle and others. The gorgeous single "Down in the Willow Garden" shows how well his fluttering voice has held up after all these years. Wainwright performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
THU 06/22
Noah Kahan
"Stick Season," the title track from the latest effort from Noah Kahan, finds the singer-songwriter tapping into life in his Vermont home. The twangy tune has a David Gray-like vibe to it as Kahan stretches his voice's range. He performs tonight at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Joy Oladokun opens.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
.
Angelique Kidjo and Richard Bona
These two musical acts kick off the 44th annual Tri-C Jazz Festival with a performance that takes place at 7:30 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. A five time Grammy winner, Kidjo has been called Africa's premiere diva, and she's a high-energy performer who comes to jazz from an Afro-pop perspective. Cameroon bassist Richard Bona's career stretches back to the '90s.
1511 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SAT 06/24
Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour
When country superstar Eric Church played Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in 2019, the show featured all the trappings of a terrific arena rock show. There was a multi-tiered stage, a gigantic video screen that occasionally separated into panels that hung from the arena’s rafters and a party pit filled with rabid fans who brought items for Church to sign. Expect something similar tonight when Church brings his first-ever outdoor amphitheater tour to Blossom at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
SUN 06/25
Santana
When guitarist Carlos Santana played Blossom back in 2019, he showed he hadn’t lost a step. Playing guitar so vigorously that you could see the beads of sweat on his forehead, Santana, who wore his signature fedora and a black T-shirt with a giant white dove on it, demonstrated just how captivating a great guitarist could be. While he had two singers with him in his terrific band, the spotlight mostly shone on him, a real anomaly in today’s pop/rock world where the singer is almost always the star. The classic rocker performs tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
MON 06/26
Niall Horan
A former member of the Boy Band supergroup One Direction, Niall Horan brings his tour in support of his new solo album, The Show, to Blossom tonight at 7. Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records. His 2017 full-length solo debut, Flicker
, included the hit singles “Slow Hands” and “This Town.” New singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown" feature shimmering synths and anthemic choruses that should translate well to the stage even if the tunes reek of overproduction.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed