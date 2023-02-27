Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Weezer To Play Blossom in June

Modest Mouse and Momma will open

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 1:15 pm

click to enlarge Weezer To Play Blossom in June
Photo by Scott Sandberg


As part of a 30-city run of shows dubbed Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip, the veteran indie rock act that continues to pump out radio friendly hits will tour with the "alt- rock legends" of the last 15 years as well as some of the coolest up-and-comers.

Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip rolls into Blossom on June 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
