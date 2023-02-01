White Stripes and Missy Elliott Among Acts Nominated for Induction into the Rock Hall

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Rock Hall Missy Elliott.

George Michael, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, the White Stripes, Sheryl Crow and Iron Maiden lead the list of nominees for induction into the Rock Hall’s latest class. The list also includes Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.The Rock Hall will announce the inductees in May, and those acts will be inducted in the fall. The Rock Hall has not yet announced where that ceremony will take place.Eight of the nominees — Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon — are on the ballot for the first time. Missy Elliott and the White Stripes are in their first year of eligibility.