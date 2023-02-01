Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

White Stripes and Missy Elliott Among Acts Nominated for Induction into the Rock Hall

The Rock Hall will announce inductees in May

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 8:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Missy Elliott. - Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Courtesy of the Rock Hall
Missy Elliott.
George Michael, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, the White Stripes, Sheryl Crow and Iron Maiden lead the list of nominees for induction into the Rock Hall’s latest class. The list also includes Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.

The Rock Hall will announce the inductees in May, and those acts will be inducted in the fall. The Rock Hall has not yet announced where that ceremony will take place.

Eight of the nominees — Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon — are on the ballot for the first time. Missy Elliott and the White Stripes are in their first year of eligibility.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lil Wayne Bringing His 'Welcome to Tha Carter' Tour to Cleveland This Spring

By Alex Washington

Lil Wayne Bringing His 'Welcome to Tha Carter' Tour to Cleveland This Spring

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bringing Summer Tour to Blossom in June

By Jeff Niesel

Alison Krauss.

Fall Out Boy Coming to Blossom in July

By Jeff Niesel

Fall Out Boy.

The Smile Headed to the Agora in July

By Jeff Niesel

The Smile.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: TRUSS

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.

Floco Torres To Release New Single From Forthcoming New Mixtape

By Jeff Niesel

Floco Torres.

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

By Jeff Niesel

New Music Video from Cleveland's Blackout Rose Addresses Opioid Epidemic

Band of the Week: Total Downer

By Jeff Niesel

Total Downer.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us