Why Don’t We Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 2:20 pm

Artwork for Why Don't We's tour. - COURTESY OF ATLANTIC RECORDS
Courtesy of Atlantic Records
Artwork for Why Don't We's tour.
In tandem with the release of its new single “How Do You Love Somebody,” the pop band Why Don’t We has announced the dates of a summer tour that includes an Aug. 30 date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Co-written/produced by the band alongside Grey (Zedd & Maren Morris’s “The Middle”), "How Do You Love Somebody" is part of a steady stream of new music that’s come out this year.

“‘How Do You Love Somebody’ is a new and fresh song for us,” says the band in a statement. “Every song we make, we feel one step closer to defining the question ‘who is Why Don’t We?,’ and I don’t think the band has ever been so unanimous that a song defines who we are as ‘How Do You Love Somebody’ does. This song is filled with electric energy and even more electric guitars. It’s an anthem for all who have had a past lover that moved on too quickly, which all five of us can, unfortunately, relate to. We had so much fun making ‘How Do You Love Somebody,’ and we hope you enjoy it as much we do!”

An American Express presale is currently underway, and tickets for Why Don’t We’s concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
