Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Stops at Blossom in August

Tour will celebrate country star's 90th birthday

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 8:18 am

click to enlarge Willie Nelson. - Courtesy of Shock Ink
Courtesy of Shock Ink
Willie Nelson.

The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival will make a stop at Blossom on Friday, Aug.11. The festival features a rotating cast of country-ish musicians, and the Blossom bill will include Willie Nelson & Family, John Fogerty, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry and Particle Kid.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” says Nelson in a press release. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”

It’s been a banner year for Nelson. A five-part documentary film on his life and career debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and he released a new album, I Don’t Know a Thing About Love. He’s also been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
