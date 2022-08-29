Winchester Music Tavern to Host Rock & Roll Card Show on Sunday

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
K&K Sports Cards will bring its sports cards and collectibles show to the Winchester Music Tavern
Courtesy of the Winchester
Artwork for Sunday's Rock & Roll Card Show.
in Lakewood on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than 40 dealers will be on hand to sell modern, vintage, graded and raw wax cards.
Admission is $2, but kids 16 and under are free.
There will be raffles, door prizes and giveaways all show long as well as a full bar and brunch menu. Limited tables are still available.