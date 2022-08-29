Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Winchester Music Tavern to Host Rock & Roll Card Show on Sunday

More than 40 dealers will attend the event

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 2:53 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for Sunday's Rock & Roll Card Show. - Courtesy of the Winchester
Courtesy of the Winchester
Artwork for Sunday's Rock & Roll Card Show.
K&K Sports Cards will bring its sports cards and collectibles show to the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 40 dealers will be on hand to sell modern, vintage, graded and raw wax cards.

Admission is $2, but kids 16 and under are free.

There will be raffles, door prizes and giveaways all show long as well as a full bar and brunch menu. Limited tables are still available.

