Wiz Khalifa and Logic Co-Headlining Tour Coming to Blossom in August

Courtesy of Live Nation Poster for the Vinyl Verse Tour.

Earlier today, rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic announced the dates of their co-headlining Vinyl Verse Tour 2022 featuring special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God.Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour comes to Blossom on Tuesday, Aug. 30.Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Vinyl Verse Tour's stop at Blossom go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.