WonderStruck, Aaron Lewis and the Rest of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland the Next Two Weeks

THU 06/30
Marshall Crenshaw Band
Backed by a band featuring Mark Ortmann (the Bottle Rockets) on drums, Fernando Perdomo on guitar and Derrick Anderson on bass, veteran singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30. A Michigan native, Crenshaw released his first album back in 1982. Expect him to provide a career overview at tonight's show. Check the Music Box website for more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes
After making its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, this band has gone on to play with more than 50 orchestras around the world. The group consists of dozens of members and has songs in 25 different languages. It performs tonight at 8 at Cain Park in a concert presented by the Grog Shop. Consult the website for more info.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
.
Ty Segall & Freedom Band
Touring in support of his forthcoming new album, Hello, Hi, indie rocker Ty Segall comes to the Agora tonight at 6:30 with his Freedom Band. The single "Saturday Pt. 2" features a gentle guitar riff and somber vocals before woozy horns kick in to give the track the lysergic feel for which Segall is known. Bill Nace opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 07/01
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners
Singer Aaron Lewis is best known as the frontman for Staind, the Springfield, Mass.-based band that formed in 1995 and was active up until this year. Lumped in with the nu-metal hard rock acts popular at the time, the group toured with acts like Limp Bizkit in 1999 and then broke through to the mainstream with 2001’s Break the Cycle, an album that featured the moody power ballad “It’s Been Awhile,” a powerful breakup tune about trying to recover one’s self-esteem. It became the group’s biggest hit. Lewis performs at 8 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Consult the venue's website for more info.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
SAT 07/09
Wilderado
Indie rockers Wilderado have over three million monthly listeners and just released their self-titled debut album this past October. The exuberant single "Head Right" broke the Top Ten on the Alternative chart after the late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band has built a strong following across several EP releases and years of touring with Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie (of Fleetwood Mac), Pete Yorn, Mt. Joy and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. The group plays Mahall's 20 Lanes in Lakewood tonight at 7. Toledo opens the show. Consult the venue's website for more info.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
.
WonderStruck in Cleveland
WonderStruck in Cleveland, the annual two-day music festival that takes place at Lakeland Community College, returns this weekend. The Lumineers and Vampire Weekend will headline, and national acts such as Michael Franti & Spearhead, All Time Low, 24kGoldn, Tai Verdes, Saint Motel, Dean Lewis and Big Freedia will also perform. Wavrunner, Detention and Jack Harris will represent Northeast Ohio. Check the website for a complete schedule and for ticket prices.
7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland, 440-525-7000, wonderstruckfest.com
.
SUN 07/10
An Evening with Dave Mason
Traffic keyboardist Steve Winwood reportedly once complained that guitarist Dave Mason thought of the group as his backing band and would bring the guys finished songs and then expect them to play them exactly as they were written. Since parting ways with Traffic, Mason has proven Windwood wrong and has managed to have a solid solo career. For his current tour, Mason will play a selection of tunes from throughout his lengthy career. Tonight's show begins at 7:30 at the Kent Stage.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.
MON 07/11
Vision Video
Athens, GA-based post-punk, goth-rockers Vision Video comes to town tonight in support of its latest album, Haunted Hours. The album relates frontman Dusty Gannon's direct experiences witnessing the atrocities of war and the horrors of COVID and gun violence. A former U.S. Marine and current Atlanta Fire Department EMT, Gannon possesses a voice that really soars. Tonight's concert begins at 8 at the Foundry.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, facebook.com/foundrycleveland
.
TUE 07/12
DakhaBrakha
Experimenting with folk music, Ukraine's DakhaBrakha has added a range of world music and instrumentation to its repertoire and has traveled the globe to perform in many worldwide music festivals. The band recently started its U.S. tour amongst the unsteadiness of events taking place in its homeland but will use the tour to raise monies that will all go to providing relief to friends and family in Kiev with a focus on helping them rebuild their lives. The group performs at 8 tonight and tomorrow night at Music Box Supper Club. Consult the club's website for ticket prices and more info.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
.
The Doobie Brothers
The classic rock band that’s sold some 48 million albums during the course of a career that stretches back five decades, intended to play Blossom in 2020 as part of a 50th anniversary tour. The pandemic put the trek on hold, and the group is now slated to play tonight at the venue. Expect to hear hits such as "What a Fool Believes," "Listen to the Music," "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Jesus Is Just Alright." The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
.
An Evening with Todd Rundgren
Singer-guitarist Todd Rundgren has spent the past couple of years playing a series of tour dates billed as An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren, and it’s quite appropriate, because “unpredictable” is a perfect summary of his career in a nutshell. It’s all part of the “choose your own adventure” feeling that comes with being a Rundgren fan. More than four decades into his career, the veteran artist and producer continues to be driven to explore the new challenges and ideas whenever the inspiration might strike. He’s keenly aware that his musical experiments can test the limits and patience of his fans and yet if there’s a line, it doesn’t seem like he’s afraid of driving over it. Tonight's show at the Kent Stage begins at 6:30. Check the club's website for ticket prices.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
.