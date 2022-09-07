Wood Brothers Coming to Kent Stage on October 30

Earlier today, the Wood Brothers announced an additional 17 shows on their fall 2022 tour. The trek now includes an Oct. 30 stop at the Kent Stage. It'll mark the band's first appearance at the venue since 2015.
These performances expand upon a first leg of early October tour dates in the Southeast and Northeast.
