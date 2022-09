Wood Brothers Coming to Kent Stage on October 30

Alysse Gafkjen Wood Brothers.

Earlier today, the Wood Brothers announced an additional 17 shows on their fall 2022 tour. The trek now includes an Oct. 30 stop at the Kent Stage. It'll mark the band's first appearance at the venue since 2015.These performances expand upon a first leg of early October tour dates in the Southeast and Northeast.Artist and Spotify pre-sale tickets are begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Wood Brothers concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.The tour supports the folk rock band's 2020 album,, and the Wood Brothers are in the final mixing and mastering stages on their eighth studio album. It's due out in early 2023.