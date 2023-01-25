Wood Brothers Headed to Goodyear Theater in May

click to enlarge
Shervin Lainez
The Wood Brothers.
The Wood Brothers just announced that their eighth studio album, Heart Is the Hero
, will be released on April 14. The group recorded analog to 16-track tape direct from the studio floor and stripped back its sound to its elemental core.
"The chorus of the album's title track says 'the heart is the hero of every song.' By no means was it intentional, but much of the material we were writing for this record seemed to come full circle to the idea of trusting in your heart in matters that you can't control. Those words seemed to illustrate so much of what we were feeling — that heart and spirit guides us through this world," explains Oliver Wood in a press release. "Even by recording completely analog, we had to commit to feeling the performances and have faith in what the three of us were creating together instead of trying to make things perfect by letting technology or overthinking things get in the way."
With the new album's release on the horizon, the group’s tour with opening act Shovels & Rope has been extended. It now comes to the Goodyear Theater in Akron on May 15. An artist pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow, and tickets to the Wood Brothers concert at the Goodyear Theater
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
