Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Bringing NY State of Mind Tour to Blossom in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Artwork for the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan and Nas tour.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced that they’ll team up this summer for what they’ve dubbed the NY State of Mind tour. The 25-city tour includes a stop at Blossom on Wednesday, Sept. 7.Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today.Tickets to the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26.