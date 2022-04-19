Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Bringing NY State of Mind Tour to Blossom in September

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Artwork for the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan and Nas tour. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
Courtesy of Live Nation
Artwork for the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan and Nas tour.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced that they’ll team up this summer for what they’ve dubbed the NY State of Mind tour. The 25-city tour includes a stop at Blossom on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today.

Tickets to the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Music Slideshows

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry
New Slideshow

Concert Gallery: Slipknot Brought the Noise in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes

Photos: Lido Pimienta and Combo Chimbita at Mahalls 20 Lanes
Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Photos From Cleveland Burlesque's 18th Anniversary Show at Beachland

Trending

Darius Rucker Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June

By Jeff Niesel

Darius Rucker.

A Rebranded Crobar Is Bringing Shows and More to the Croatian Tavern Spot on St. Clair

By Jeff Niesel

A Rebranded Crobar Is Bringing Shows and More to the Croatian Tavern Spot on St. Clair

Rock Hall Puts Taylor Swift Catsuit on Display

By Jeff Niesel

Taylor Swift rocking a catsuit.

Wiz Khalifa and Logic Co-Headlining Tour Coming to Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel

Poster for the Vinyl Verse Tour.

Also in Music

Dan Bruce’s: Beta Collective To Play Release Party on April 28 at Negative Space Gallery

By Jeff Niesel

Dan Bruce's: beta collective.

Locally Based Labra Brothers To Release New EP on April 29

By Jeff Niesel

The Labra Brothers.

Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song

By Jeff Niesel

Local musicians worked on the "We Are Cleveland" music video.

Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

The local hip-hop act Smoke Screen.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us