Photo by Gary Leonard X will come some other time

X has postponed dates on the first leg of its summer tour, including the Cleveland stop at the House of Blues on July 5."Due to a band member recovering from an emergency surgery, X is forced to postpone the following dates," the band announced in a statement. "We'll have postponed dates ASAP. All tickets will be honored. We're sorry for this inconvenience and thank all of our fans for their support and patience. You will receive information about the new dates momentarily."