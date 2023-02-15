Yellowcard To Play Blossom in July

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album, Ocean Avenue, which was released in July of 2003, indie rockers Yellowcard will embark on a tour that includes a July 12 stop at Blossom. Mayday Parade, Story of the Yearand Emo Night Brooklyn will open the show.
“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again, much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends,” says singer-guitarist Ryan Key in a press release. “Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”
An artist presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Yellowcard concert at Blossom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
