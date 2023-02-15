Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Yellowcard To Play Blossom in July

Tour celebrates 20th anniversary of 'Ocean Avenue'

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 5:15 pm

Yellowcard. - Acacia Evans
Acacia Evans
Yellowcard.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album, Ocean Avenue, which was released in July of 2003, indie rockers Yellowcard will embark on a tour that includes a July 12 stop at Blossom. Mayday Parade, Story of the Yearand Emo Night Brooklyn will open the show.

“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again, much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends,” says singer-guitarist Ryan Key in a press release. “Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”

An artist presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Yellowcard concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
