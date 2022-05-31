Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Yes Singer Jon Anderson To Perform at Kent Stage in July

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 9:39 am

Jon Anderson. - COURTESY OF THE KENT STAGE
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Jon Anderson.
While the prog rock act Yes has had several different singers over the years, Jon Anderson takes lead on many of the band's biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

The Kent Stage has just announced that Anderson will perform at the club with the Paul Green Rock Academy  at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22. A ticket presale starts on Thursday, and tickets to the Jon Anderson concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
