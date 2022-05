Yes Singer Jon Anderson To Perform at Kent Stage in July

Courtesy of the Kent Stage Jon Anderson.

While the prog rock act Yes has had several different singers over the years, Jon Anderson takes lead on many of the band's biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”The Kent Stage has just announced that Anderson will perform at the club with the Paul Green Rock Academy at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22. A ticket presale starts on Thursday, and tickets to the Jon Anderson concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.