Yungblud Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2023

Courtesy of High Rise PR Yungblud.

Born in Yorkshire, England, Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age 2 and began writing his own songs at age 10.Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut,, Yungblud released theEP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart.Yungblud now has more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than three billion global streams.He's just announced dates for a 2023 tour that includes a July 11 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. today, and t ickets to the Yungblood concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.