Yungblud Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2023

Born in Yorkshire, England, Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age 2 and began writing his own songs at age 10.
Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability, Yungblud released the Underrated Youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart.
Yungblud now has more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than three billion global streams.
He's just announced dates for a 2023 tour that includes a July 11 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]