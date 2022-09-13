Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Yungblud Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2023

Tour supports a self-titled effort

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 6:57 am

Yungblud. - Courtesy of High Rise PR
Courtesy of High Rise PR
Yungblud.
Born in Yorkshire, England, Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age 2 and began writing his own songs at age 10.

Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability, Yungblud released the Underrated Youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart.

Yungblud now has more than eight million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than three billion global streams.

He's just announced dates for a 2023 tour that includes a July 11 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. today, and tickets to the Yungblood concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Trending

Beachland Co-Owner/Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present & Future Executive Director on How IDLES Symbolize the Struggle for Success

By Cindy Barber

IDLES performing at the Beachland in 2019.

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Play Covelli Center on November 20 and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 30

By Jeff Niesel

Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Mushroomhead Percussionist Designing New Haunted House That Opens Next Month in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Promotional artwork for Nightmare Cleveland.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Band of the Week: Miss May I

By Jeff Niesel

Miss May I.

Rialto Theatre to Launch New Local Music Series in November

By Jeff Niesel

Akron-based band Glenn Lazear performing at the Rialto.

Annual LoveMuffinPalooza to Take Place on October 9 at Bop Stop

By Jeff Niesel

Michelle Romary.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us