Zach Bryan to Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June

Country superstar is touring behind last year's hit album 'American Heartbreak'

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 2:51 pm

Zach Bryan. - Kristin Braga Wright
Kristin Braga Wright
Zach Bryan.
Country superstar Zach Bryan just announced the dates of his Burn Burn Burn North American Tour. He’ll headline arenas and amphitheaters and make some festival appearances too. Bryan’s chart-topping 2022 triple album, American Heartbreak, landed on numerous Year-End/Best of 2022 lists.

The trek comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 2.

You can register for the chance to purchase Zach Bryan tickets via Fair AXS at axs.com/zachbryan. After the Fair AXS registration period concludes on Jan. 29, AXS will work to ensure any "suspicious, fraudulent, and/or duplicated registrations are removed." Fans who are randomly selected to purchase tickets will be notified via email, starting on Feb. 13, with all pertinent information for them to complete their purchase, subject to availability. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and an invitation email for the chance to purchase tickets does not guarantee tickets will be available.

