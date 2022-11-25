15+ Holiday Events Around Cleveland to Enjoy This Winter

With turkey now in the rearview, it's all holidays all the time around these parts until the near year.
Here are more than a dozen events to put on your calendar.
Photos With Krampus
Sunday, November 27, 12 to 6 pm.
Free event
No Class
11213 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102
Get a picture with Krampus and your fur babies with your own camera at this free event. Enjoy an adult beverage or browse the various vendors afterwards.
Light Up Lakewood
Saturday, December 3, 4 to 8 p.m.
Free event
Downtown Lakewood
Light Up Lakewood’s 16th annual celebration will be taking place Downtown on Detroit Ave. nearest Warren road. The event will also feature fireworks, a holiday parade, live music, food truck, child games, and more. Santa will also be paying a visit to attendees in front of Lakewood Library.
Winter Solstice Celebration
Wednesday, December 21, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Free event
The West Woods Nature Center
9465 Kinsman Rd, Novelty, OH 44072
Celebrate the longest night of the year at West Woods Nature Center with a candlelight walk through the Solstice Traditions Trail. Solstice-themed crafts, hot drinks, music and interactive skits expressing solstice traditions will also be part of the fun at this event.
North Pole Adventure
Through December 21
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
27 Ridge St, Akron, OH 44308
Hop on the Polar Express to get a chance to meet Santa and his elves. Along the way, you’ll be able to enjoy cookies and cocoa while you write a letter to Santa and take in the magical views. Tickets sell out fast.
Wild Winter Lights Presented by NOPEC
Through December 30
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland OH 44109
Winter Wonderland can be found right here in Cleveland, at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Stumble upon Santa’s Workshop, an Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies and various other holiday-themed light displays on foot or in the warmth of your car at this event.
Twinkle in the 216
Through December 30
Cleveland Botanical Gardens
1030 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106
Cleveland Botanical Gardens brings a festive twist with its indoor and outdoor holiday gardens this season. From a 16-foot Christmas tree, lights, hot cocoa on the weekends and more, there’s beauty and entertainment for the whole family.
Holiday Street Lights
Through January 2, 2023
Free event
Crocker Park
177 Market St, Westlake OH
Along with Crocker Park’s annual tree display, the outdoor shopping mall will be lit up for the holiday season. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, grabbing some coffee, or just scrolling through, the lights can be seen through January 2.
Ma and Pa's Sleigh Rides
Through January 1, 2023
Ma & Pa's
15161 Main Market Rd, Burton, OH 44021
Feel what it’s like to travel like Santa Claus with horse drawn sleigh and carriage rides through the woods. You’ll have the chance to snuggle up with a loved one by the warm fire with some cookies and coffee at the cabin when your ride is over.
Magic of Lights
Through January 1, 2023
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
19201 E Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Stay warm and cozy in your car while you drive through the Magic of Lights. Many holiday characters and scenes can be found at this event. One single price per car load, so safely load up those cars with the whole family!
Lights and Laughs Holiday Tours
Through December 23
Collision Bend Brewing Company
1250 Old River Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Funny Bus Comedy City Tour takes a holiday turn with its lights and laugh tours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Experience comedy, history, holiday music, games, lights and drinks at this adult-only event.
The Rink at Wade Oval
Through February 26, 2023
Wade Oval
10820 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106
Enjoy outdoor ice skating with friends and family and Wade Oval this holiday season. Admission is only $2 and $1 for students. Bring your own skates or rent them for $3. Check the website for exact times.
Wild Lights
Through December 30
Akron Zoo
500 Edgewood Ave, Akron, OH 44307
See holiday lights in the shape of all kinds of wild animals with Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo. Also meet Santa Claus at this event until December 23.
Holiday Pancakes with Santa
Saturday, December 3, 10am- 1pm
Merrick House
1050 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Enjoy delicious pancakes with Santa Claus and experience arts, crafts, and more at this event.
Santa in the Square
Saturday, December 3, 10, 17 and Sunday December 4, 11 and 18 (2 to 4 p.m.)
Free event
Public Square
Before you check out the wonderful holiday lights in Public Square, meet Santa and tell him all about how good you were this year.