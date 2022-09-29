Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

35 RTA Buses Now Equipped with EZ Fare Readers, Entire Fleet Could Have Them by End of 2022

All light rail trains and paratransit vehicles will get them eventually too

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 11:12 am

click to enlarge 35 RTA Buses Now Equipped with EZ Fare Readers, Entire Fleet Could Have Them by End of 2022 (2)
Sam Allard / Scene

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) says that 35 of the 324 buses in its fleet are now equipped with EZfare validators, which let riders who have purchased tickets on EZfare via the Transit App digitally scan a QR code as they board.

RTA spokesman Robert Fleig told Scene that the goal is to have all fixed-route vehicles equipped with EZfare validators by the end of this year.

Installation of the validators at Tower City is lagging slightly behind. RTA's goal is to have them operable at the downtown transit hub at some point during the first quarter of 2023. Previously, supply chain issues were cited for the delays. Until the validators are installed, passengers with EZfare tickets must show their phones to the booth attendant to pass through the turnstiles.

Fleig noted that RTA intends to install validators in all light rail trains (the Blue and Green Line Rapid) and Paratransit vehicles as well, though those aren't expected to be installed until the first and second quarters of next year.

RTA launched its partnership with the mobile ticketing service EZfare in June. On the Transit App, passengers can purchase single ride, all-day, 7-day and monthly fare cards and have access to 13 other transit agencies in Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky that also provide mobile tickets on the app. 

The Transit App is also helpful for planning trip routes and monitoring the location of buses and trains in real time. The app is available for free in the App Store.

***
Tags:

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
More
