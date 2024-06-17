71% of Ohio Eighth Graders Not Proficient in Math, According to a New Report

Ohio fared slightly better than the rest of the country — 74% of American eighth graders not proficient in math, according to the latest Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book

By on Mon, Jun 17, 2024 at 12:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 71% of Ohio Eighth Graders Not Proficient in Math, According to a New Report
JoeWolf/FlickrCC

Almost three-fourths of Ohio eighth graders were not proficient in math and nearly two-thirds of Ohio fourth graders were not proficient in reading in 2022, according to a new study. 

Seventy-one percent of Ohio eighth graders were not proficient in math — a number that has only gotten worse over time, according to the latest Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book. Back in 2019, 62% of Ohio eighth graders were not proficient in math.  

“It’s super important to reach those benchmarks because it’s what’s at least been shown to be where we want our students to be that helps set them up to be successful in later grades and later in life,” said Matthew Tippit, policy associate at Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio. 

Ohio fared slightly better than the rest of the country — 74% of American eighth graders were not proficient in math, according to the report. 

Sixty-five percent of Ohio fourth graders were not proficient in reading in 2022, a percent point worse when compared to 2019. Nationally, 68% of fourth graders were not proficient in reading. 

Ohio public schools are preparing to implement the science of reading which is based on decades of research that shows how the human brain learns to read and incorporates phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

The state’s two-year budget, which was signed into law last year, included $168 million science of reading provisions.

A little more than half (57%) of Ohioans three and four-year-olds were not in school during 2018-2022, according to the report. 

Thirty percent of all students nationally (14.7 million) were chronically absent from school, which typically means missing at least 10% of school days in a year. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic wrought serious academic damage as it closed schools and separated students from their physical learning environment,” Annie E. Casey Foundation President and CEO Lisa Hamilton said in the report. “Unprecedented drops in fourth grade reading and eighth grade math proficiency among students in the United States between 2019 and 2022 amounted to decades of lost progress.”

The stakes for catching up on the COVID-19 learning loss are high. Up to $31 trillion in the U.S. economic activity is dependent on addressing unfinished pandemic-era backsliding, according to a February report from the Hoover Institution, a public policy think tank at Stanford University. 

Students who don’t go beyond lower math levels could be 50% more likely to be unemployed after high school, according to a 2013 report published in the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Economic Commentary. 

Overall, Ohio ranked 28th in the nation based on 16 indicators and ranked 18th in the education category. 

Poverty

Almost half a million Ohio children were living in poverty in 2022, according to the report. The 446,000 children living in poverty made up 18% of Ohio’s kids. 10% of Ohio children representing 264,000 kids lived in high-poverty areas in 2022. 

Sixteen percent of American children totaling 11,583,000 kids were living in poverty in 2022, according to the study. 

“That’s so concerning to me just because of what we know that living in poverty can do to all other factors of life,” Tippit said. “We know that health indicators tend to be lower. We know that education outcomes are worse. We know that long term, you’re more likely to stay at that level of income as your family.”

About 40% of Ohio children have experienced one or more adverse childhood experience such as family economic hardships, their parents being divorced or a parent spending time in jail, according to the report.

Ohio House Bill 352 would create the 26-member Adverse Childhood Experiences Study Commission which would recommend legislative strategies to the General Assembly. 

State Reps. Rachel B. Baker, D-Cincinnati, and Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, introduced the bipartisan bill which passed last month in the House.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Globe Iron Concert Venue Coming to Flats West Bank

By Mark Oprea

The Globe Iron will be the Flats West Bank's next music venue.

A White Mob in Ohio Denied Land to Hundreds of Former Slaves. A Lawmaker Wants to Right That Wrong

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, D-Columbus, standing next to the canal in New Bremen.

Bernie Moreno Blasted Rivals Over HB6 Scandal. Now He’s Welcoming a Big Player’s Support

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

(From left) Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Bernie Moreno, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, on the debate stage before the March primary.

Ohio House Passes Bills OKing Feral Pig Open Season and Another to Help Pregnant Women, Babies

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

Open season

'Unhealthy' Air Quality Alerts Issued for Cleveland as Heat Wave Arrives

By Mark Oprea

A radar report of the region's air quality rating Monday morning, showing moderate levels of ozone pollution in yellow.

Cleveland Browns Admit Wristband Process for Floor Access to Rolling Stones Concert Was a Fiasco

By Vince Grzegorek

The "line" to get wristbands for floor access

Globe Iron Concert Venue Coming to Flats West Bank

By Mark Oprea

The Globe Iron will be the Flats West Bank's next music venue.

Mayor Bibb's Cleveland Police Escort Involved in Accident Downtown Thursday Morning

By Mark Oprea

Mayor Bibb's Cleveland Police Escort Involved in Accident Downtown Thursday Morning
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us